Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.