Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

