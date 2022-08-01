Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 742,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

