AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 340,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

