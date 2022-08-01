Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Up 34.3% in July

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atotech alerts:

Atotech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $22.68 on Monday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Atotech

(Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.