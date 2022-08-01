Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.66 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -926.27%.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.