AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 285,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,456. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of -161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.45% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to £110 ($132.53) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £130 ($156.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.55) to £120 ($144.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

