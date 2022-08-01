AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.64. 623,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,456. The company has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a PE ratio of -160.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($120.48) to £120 ($144.58) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.55) to £120 ($144.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £115 ($138.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

