Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.11. 118,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average of $250.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

