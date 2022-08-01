Aspiriant LLC Sells 291 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.34. The stock had a trading volume of 236,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

