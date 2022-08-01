Aspiriant LLC Purchases 18,874 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. 292,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,745,447. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.