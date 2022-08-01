Aspiriant LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,512. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

