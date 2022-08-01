Aspiriant LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 72,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $147.75. 272,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

