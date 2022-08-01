Aspiriant LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 613.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.12. 32,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,190. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63.

