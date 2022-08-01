Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.01. 32,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,669. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

