Ascential (LON:ASCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $247.20

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247.20 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 247.20 ($2.98), with a volume of 801526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.30) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 390 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420 ($5.06).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Stock Down 13.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 316.07. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.