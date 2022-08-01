Arqma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $87,649.21 and $109.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.07053249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00149840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00255240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.62 or 0.00683651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00593213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005660 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,124,975 coins and its circulating supply is 14,080,432 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

