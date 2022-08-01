Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.