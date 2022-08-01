ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

