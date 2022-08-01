Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Lessened by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,131,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,198,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ares Management by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 376,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.