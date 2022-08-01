Arena Investors LP Takes Position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Price Performance

OTEC stock remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

