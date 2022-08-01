Arena Investors LP Takes Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.14% of GO Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

GO Acquisition Stock Performance

GO Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

GO Acquisition Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.