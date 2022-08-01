Arena Investors LP Makes New $501,000 Investment in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCCT. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $501,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of PCCT remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.