Arena Investors LP Invests $2.33 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.5% of Arena Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. 85,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,013. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

