Arena Investors LP Buys Shares of 42,083 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 1,621.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,150,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 147,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,325. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

