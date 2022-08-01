Arena Investors LP Acquires Shares of 5,874 Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $19,801,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,908,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 834,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,365,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,012,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deep Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Deep Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMAQ remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Monday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,238. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.