Arena Investors LP Acquires Shares of 19,550 Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Direct Selling Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,598 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

DSAQ traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,425. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Direct Selling Acquisition Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

