Arena Investors LP Acquires Shares of 11,019 Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pine Island Acquisition by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 403,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pine Island Acquisition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,069,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

Pine Island Acquisition Price Performance

PIPP remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

About Pine Island Acquisition

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the businesses in the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.