Ardor One Day Volume Reaches $17.49 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Ardor has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $114.31 million and $17.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00100906 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00018241 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00249013 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038713 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008518 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
