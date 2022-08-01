Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $24.26

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.26, but opened at $25.00. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 4,524 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,918. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 148,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

