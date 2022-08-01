Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCUS stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

