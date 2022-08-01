Archrock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $8.44 on Monday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,076,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,794,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.