Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.46. 16,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,709. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

