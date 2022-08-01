ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

ARCB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. 404,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,693. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcBest by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

