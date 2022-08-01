APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $452,027.61 and $58,235.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00613193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
APYSwap Coin Trading
