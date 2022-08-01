Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

APTV opened at $104.89 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

