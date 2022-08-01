Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

APTV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.67. 7,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

