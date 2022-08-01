Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.42.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

