Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $105.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

