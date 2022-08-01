Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $80,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 542.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

