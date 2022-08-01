Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance
Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
