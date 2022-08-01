API3 (API3) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.63 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00008371 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $110.46 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,337.86 or 1.00006363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,611,817 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

