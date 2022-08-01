ApeCoin (APE) Price Reaches $6.80 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00029313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $602.88 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00628099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016463 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
