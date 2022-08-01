ApeCoin (APE) Price Reaches $6.80 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00029313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $602.88 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00628099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

