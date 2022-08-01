Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

NLY stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

