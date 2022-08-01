Ankr Price Tops $0.0320 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $309.51 million and $43.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003861 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132236 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032493 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
Ankr Coin Profile
Ankr is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.
Ankr Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.
