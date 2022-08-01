Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.01. Angi shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 5,076 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $9,790,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

