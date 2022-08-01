Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $18.50.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

