Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($61.22) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on the stock.

Andritz Stock Up 6.6 %

ADRZY stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Andritz has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

