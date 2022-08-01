Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.99. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,918 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

