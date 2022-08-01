Analyzing NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NovaGold Resources and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 279.67%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -65.02% -24.43% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.14) -34.85 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -2.96

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

