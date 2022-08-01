Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 1st (ASCL, AZN, BA, BNP, CWK, DG, EZJ, GLEN, HSBA, IAG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 1st:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Ascential plc alerts:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £110 ($132.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($126.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 606 ($7.30) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 600 ($7.23) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 123 ($1.48) price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.04) price target on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a C$120.00 target price on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They currently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.